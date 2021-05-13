Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads [Image 3 of 5]

    Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Ordnancemen assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, inspect an AIM-120 missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21-8 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both joint interoperability and live-fire missile capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Brad Sturk)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6648644
    VIRIN: 210513-F-WV167-1047
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads [Image 5 of 5], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

