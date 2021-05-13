Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerek Hill, 336th Fighter Squadron crew chief, assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, screws down a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, May 13, 2021. Over 70 aircraft and 2,000 joint personnel came to Tyndall for Checkered Flag to train and prepare for the Immediate Response Force. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Brad Sturk)

