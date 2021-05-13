U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerek Hill, 336th Fighter Squadron crew chief, assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, screws down a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, May 13, 2021. Over 70 aircraft and 2,000 joint personnel came to Tyndall for Checkered Flag to train and prepare for the Immediate Response Force. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Brad Sturk)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6648645
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-WV167-1073
|Resolution:
|5007x3333
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads [Image 5 of 5], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
