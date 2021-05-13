Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads [Image 4 of 5]

    Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerek Hill, 336th Fighter Squadron crew chief, assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, screws down a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, May 13, 2021. Over 70 aircraft and 2,000 joint personnel came to Tyndall for Checkered Flag to train and prepare for the Immediate Response Force. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Brad Sturk)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6648645
    VIRIN: 210513-F-WV167-1073
    Resolution: 5007x3333
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads [Image 5 of 5], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

