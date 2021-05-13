Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Shekonno Uzzle (right) and Aviation Ordnanceman Third Class Tyuana Brown (left), assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, move a weapons cart across the flight line during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21-8 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both joint interoperability and live-fire missile capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Brad Sturk)

