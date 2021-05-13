U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reggie Ramirez, 336th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, secures a missile to an F-15E Strike Eagle during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21-8 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both joint interoperability and live-fire missile capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Brad Sturk)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6648646
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-WV167-1079
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 Missile Loads [Image 5 of 5], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
