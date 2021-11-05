Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct patrol with Kosovo Police

A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, secures his helmet before a night patrol in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. The soldiers cooperated with local Kosovo Police to conduct a routine patrol and set up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

