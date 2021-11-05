A Turkish Armed Forces vehicle rests at sunset before night patrol in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. Turkish soldiers cooperated with local Kosovo Police to conduct a routine patrol and set up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6647588 VIRIN: 210511-A-KS612-402 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct patrol with Kosovo Police [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.