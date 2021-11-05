Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct patrol with Kosovo Police [Image 11 of 12]

    Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct patrol with Kosovo Police

    KOSOVO

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Turkish Armed Forces soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a foot patrol with members of the Kosovo Police before setting up a vehicle checkpoint in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. The soldiers cooperated with local KP to conduct a routine patrol and set up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 07:43
    Photo ID: 6647594
    VIRIN: 210511-A-KS612-682
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct patrol with Kosovo Police [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Kosovo Police
    Turkish Armed Forces
    Routine Patrol
    Turkish Soldier

