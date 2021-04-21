AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH

City of Misawa officials, Director of Okamisawa “Jido-kan”, or after school program, Norio Yamamoto and Social Welfare Vice President, Ishi Numata, present a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Tatum, 35th Communication Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, during an all-call on Misawa Air Base, April 21, 2021. Tatum has been a part of Jido-kan since she arrived to Misawa in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
