    AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH [Image 3 of 3]

    AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    City of Misawa officials, Director of Okamisawa “Jido-kan”, or after school program, Norio Yamamoto and Social Welfare Vice President, Ishi Numata, present a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Tatum, 35th Communication Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, during an all-call on Misawa Air Base, April 21, 2021. Tatum has been a part of Jido-kan since she arrived to Misawa in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

