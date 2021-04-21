AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Tatum, 35th Communication Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, accepts a letter of appreciation from City of Misawa Social Welfare Vice President, Ishi Numata, during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, April 21, 2021. Tatum is the second person to receive an individual letter of appreciation for her work in “Jido-kan”, or after school program. Usually, one thank you letter is sent to the entire program once a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

