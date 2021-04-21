Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH [Image 1 of 3]

    AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    City of Misawa Social Welfare Vice President, Ishi Numata, awards U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Tatum, 35th Communication Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, a letter of appreciation during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, April 21, 2021. Tatum was awarded the letter for her hard work volunteering in Japanese after school programs, called “Jido-kan”, making it more enjoyable for everyone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Community

