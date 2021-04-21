AIRMAN RECOGNIZED FOR “JIDO-KAN” OUTREACH

City of Misawa Social Welfare Vice President, Ishi Numata, awards U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Tatum, 35th Communication Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, a letter of appreciation during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, April 21, 2021. Tatum was awarded the letter for her hard work volunteering in Japanese after school programs, called “Jido-kan”, making it more enjoyable for everyone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
