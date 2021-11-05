Cal Guard's 640th ASB and the Pennsylvania Guard's 628th ASB hold TOA ceremony

From left, Col. Howard Lloyd, Lt. Col. Christopher Renner, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Fleming and Lt. Col. Michael Gross shake hands at the conclusion of a ceremony that marked the end of the 628th Aviation Support Battalion's mission and the beginning of the mission for the 640th Aviation Support Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

Date Taken: 05.11.2021
Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW