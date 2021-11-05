Task Force Sovereign commander Lt. Col. Christopher Renner and Command Sgt. Maj. Janet Bretado uncase the 640th Aviation Battalion's colors, signifying the formal commencement of its mission in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6646482
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-A3568-025
|Resolution:
|8256x6192
|Size:
|18.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cal Guard's 640th ASB and the Pennsylvania Guard's 628th ASB hold TOA ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT