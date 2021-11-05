Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard's 640th ASB and the Pennsylvania Guard's 628th ASB hold TOA ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    Cal Guard's 640th ASB and the Pennsylvania Guard's 628th ASB hold TOA ceremony

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.11.2021

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Anvil commander Col. Howard Lloyd, Task Force Sovereign commander Lt. Col. Christopher Renner, Task Force Sovereign Command Sgt. Maj. Janet Bretado, Task Force Roadrunner commander Lt. Col. Michael Gross and Task Force Roadrunner Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Fleming stand at attention during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 08:17
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Army National Guard

    628th ASB

    640th ASB

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Kuwait
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

