Task Force Sovereign commander Lt. Col. Christopher Renner addresses the audience during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in which the 640th Aviation Battalion assumed the mission from the 628th Aviaton Support Battalion at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6646483 VIRIN: 210511-A-A3568-026 Resolution: 6753x4753 Size: 10.28 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cal Guard's 640th ASB and the Pennsylvania Guard's 628th ASB hold TOA ceremony [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.