Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col. Raul Rosario, outgoing 149th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Matthew Jensen incoming 149th FW commander sit during the 149th FW change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on May 15, 2021. Jensen has served as the 149th Operations Group commander since 2018 and has over 20 years of Air Force experience guiding him in his new role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 07:50
    Photo ID: 6646469
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-QB902-0003
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command
    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command
    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command
    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT