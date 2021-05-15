149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Col. Matthew Jensen, incoming 149th Fighter Wing commander, addresses the crowd at the 149th FW at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2021. Jensen has served as the 149th Operations Group commander since 2018 and has over 20 years of Air Force experience guiding him in his new role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

