149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Deputy Adjutant General Air, Texas Air National Guard, Col. Raul Rosario, outgoing 149th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Mathew Jensen, incoming 149th Fighter Wing commander bow their heads during the invocation during the 149th FW change of command ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2021. Jensen has served as the 149th Operations Group commander since 2018 and has over 20 years of Air Force experience guiding him in his new role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

