149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

The 802nd Color Guard from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas present the colors during the change of command ceremony for the 149th Fighter Wing on May 15, 2021. Col. Raul Rosario relinquished command to Col. Mathew Jensen who takes over after serving as the 149th Operations Group commander since 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

