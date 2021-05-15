Airman 1st Class Eric Raska holds red safety flags and pins after removing them from an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft just prior to the aircraft’s launch at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Raska is a crew chief on the A-10, responsible for ensuring the aircraft is ready for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 07:38
|Photo ID:
|6646441
|VIRIN:
|210515-Z-VA676-0028
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10 Ops [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT