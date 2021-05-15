Airman 1st Class Eric Raska holds red safety flags and pins after removing them from an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft just prior to the aircraft’s launch at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Raska is a crew chief on the A-10, responsible for ensuring the aircraft is ready for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

