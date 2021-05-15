Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Ops [Image 5 of 5]

    A-10 Ops

    MI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Eric Raska holds red safety flags and pins after removing them from an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft just prior to the aircraft's launch at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 16, 2021. Raska is a crew chief on the A-10, responsible for ensuring the aircraft is ready for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021
    Photo ID: 6646441
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-VA676-0028
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Ops [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    A-10
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

