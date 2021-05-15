Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Ops [Image 3 of 5]

    A-10 Ops

    MI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Juliann Hammer is seen next to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., May 16, 2021. Hammer is a crew chief on the A-10. She is also a student at Michigan State University. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

