Airman 1st Class Juliann Hammer is seen next to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., May 16, 2021. Hammer is a crew chief on the A-10. She is also a student at Michigan State University. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 07:34 Photo ID: 6646439 VIRIN: 210515-Z-VA676-0019 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.71 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Ops [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.