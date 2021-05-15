Aircraft Ops

An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxies out for a flight at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 16, 2021. In the background are KC-135 Stratotankers. Both aircraft are operated by the Airmen of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

