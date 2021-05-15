An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxies out for a flight at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 16, 2021. In the background are KC-135 Stratotankers. Both aircraft are operated by the Airmen of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 07:38
|Photo ID:
|6646440
|VIRIN:
|210515-Z-VA676-0029
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircraft Ops [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT