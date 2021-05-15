Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Ops

    Aircraft Ops

    MI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxies out for a flight at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 16, 2021. In the background are KC-135 Stratotankers. Both aircraft are operated by the Airmen of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6646440
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-VA676-0029
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Ops, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    A-10
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

