210514-N-IP743-0262 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) The Japanese tugboat Akasaki, seen through a chock on the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), as Milius tows the tugboat during a seamanship evolution. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)
|05.14.2021
|05.16.2021 00:03
|6646363
|210514-N-IP743-0262
|6720x4480
|1.66 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|5
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Towing Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
