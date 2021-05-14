210514-N-IP743-0231 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate William Garcia, from Los Angeles, observes as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) tows a tugboat during a seamanship evolution. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 00:03 Photo ID: 6646362 VIRIN: 210514-N-IP743-0231 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.73 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Towing Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.