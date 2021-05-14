210514-N-IP743-0102 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Kristoffer Coates, from Saluda, S.C., fires a “shot line” to a tug boat during a towing exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 00:03
|Photo ID:
|6646359
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-IP743-0102
|Resolution:
|6549x4374
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SALUDA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Towing Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
