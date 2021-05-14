Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Towing Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Towing Exercise

    RED SEA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210514-N-IP743-0239 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate William Garcia, from Los Angeles, observes as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) tows a tugboat during a seamanship evolution. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 00:03
    Location: RED SEA
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
