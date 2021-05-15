Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations [Image 5 of 9]

    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210515-N-XB010-1010 EAST CHINA SEA (May 15, 2021) -- Boatswain's Mate Chief Joao Moreira, from Patterson, N.J., observes an LCAC (landing craft air cushion) entering the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) well deck during operations alongside the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) during the second day of ARC 21, a multinational series of underway exercises involving the U.S., French, and Australian Navies and the JMSDF. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6646270
    VIRIN: 210515-N-XB010-1010
    Resolution: 5191x3461
    Size: 923.39 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Participates in ARC 21
    USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations
    USS New Orleans Participates in ARC 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    u.s. 7th fleet
    ctf 76
    u.s. navy
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT