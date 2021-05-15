210515-N-XB010-1010 EAST CHINA SEA (May 15, 2021) -- An LCAC (landing craft air cushion) deflates after successfully entering the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) well deck during operations alongside the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) during the second day of ARC 21, a multinational series of underway exercises involving the U.S., French, and Australian Navies and the JMSDF. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6646271 VIRIN: 210515-N-XB010-1011 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.