210514-N-XB010-2002 EAST CHINA SEA (May 14, 2021) -- Twos ships can be seen outside of the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) pilot house while participating in a PHOTOEX during ARC 21, a multinational series of underway exercises involving the U.S., French, and Austrailian Navies and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6646274 VIRIN: 210515-N-XB010-2002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 561.38 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Participates in ARC 21 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.