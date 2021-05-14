USS New Orleans Conducts Well Deck Operations

210514-N-XB010-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (May 14, 2021) -- An LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion) pulls into into the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) well deck during ARC 21, a multinational series of underway exercises involving the U.S., French, and Austrailian Navies and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

