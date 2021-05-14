Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210514-N- CW176-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) A Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter attached to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transports ammunition to the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition onload. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    VIRIN: 210514-N-CW176-1040
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight deck
    Helicopter
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Super Puma (EC-225)

