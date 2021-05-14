USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

210514-N-ML137-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class C.J. Knox, left, from Los Angeles, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Alyson Norman, from Springfield, Illinois, brace to fasten cargo straps to a Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter attached to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition onload. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

