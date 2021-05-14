USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

210514-N-ML137-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 14, 2021) A Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter attached to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) transports ammunition to the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition onload. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

