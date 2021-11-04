Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 5]

    Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault

    IRAQ

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard’s Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Comeaux, the senior enlisted advisor of the 256th IBCT, hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing at Erbil Air Base on April 11, 2021 to highlight the command’s stance against sexual assault. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

    This work, Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

