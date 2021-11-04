Louisiana National Guard’s Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Comeaux, the senior enlisted advisor of the 256th IBCT, hosted a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing at Erbil Air Base on April 11, 2021 to highlight the command’s stance against sexual assault. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 04:53 Photo ID: 6645913 VIRIN: 210411-Z-CC612-1089 Resolution: 1516x724 Size: 511.73 KB Location: IQ Hometown: LAFAYETTE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.