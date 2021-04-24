Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault

Soldiers at Erbil Air Base participated in a virtual 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault. The Army's Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program's primary mission is to enhance Army readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021
Location: IQ
Hometown: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
by SSG Noshoba Davis