    Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 4 of 5]

    Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault

    IRAQ

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Soldiers at Erbil Air Base participated in a virtual 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault. The Army's Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program's primary mission is to enhance Army readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

    This work, Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq
    SAAPM
    SAAPM 5K
    ProtectWhatMatters
    TigerBrigade
    256IBCT

