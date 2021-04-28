Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 1 of 5]

    Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault

    IRAQ

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team wear denim on Denim Day to show their support for sexual assault prevention. Denim Day is observed every year on the last Wednesday in April in recognition of a case involving sexual assault in Italy back in 1992. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ashley Williams)

    Location: IQ
    Iraq
    SAAPM
    DenimDay
    ProtectWhatMatters
    TigerBrigade
    256IBCT

