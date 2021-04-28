Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team wear denim on Denim Day to show their support for sexual assault prevention. Denim Day is observed every year on the last Wednesday in April in recognition of a case involving sexual assault in Italy back in 1992. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ashley Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6645910
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-XX999-1001
|Resolution:
|5157x8924
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|LAFAYETTE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tiger Brigade, Erbil take stand against sexual assault
LEAVE A COMMENT