    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    From left to right, Michele Chang, an environmental training coordinator, James Canighie, a solid waste landfill program manager, Lt. Col. Tim Pochop, director, Environmental Compliance and Protection Division, Roger Nall, a spill response specialist, Leni Coleman, Emergency Medical Services program manager and coordinator, and He Xu-Sadri, air program manager with Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental, are awarded the third place certificate of completion for completing 493.79 miles in the month of April 2021 on MCBH. The competition was held as a way to promote cycling in order to reduce pollution in the environment, as well as foster a sense of friendly competition between the branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

