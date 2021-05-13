Marine Corps Base Hawaii Month of April Biking Competition certificate is presented to the first place team who completed 661.35 miles in the span of a month on MCBH, May 13, 2021. The competition was held as a way to promote cycling in order to reduce pollution in the environment, as well as foster a sense of friendly competition between the branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6645821
|VIRIN:
|210513-M-MO234-0005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition [Image 6 of 6]
