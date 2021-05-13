Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition

Marine Corps Base Hawaii Month of April Biking Competition certificate is presented to the first place team who completed 661.35 miles in the span of a month on MCBH, May 13, 2021. The competition was held as a way to promote cycling in order to reduce pollution in the environment, as well as foster a sense of friendly competition between the branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

