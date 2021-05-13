Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition

Marine Corps Base Hawaii Month of April Biking Competition award is presented to the first place team who completed 661.35 miles in the span of one month on MCBH, May 13, 2021. The competition was held as a way to promote cycling in order to reduce pollution in the environment, as well as foster a sense of friendly competition between the branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

