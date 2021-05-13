Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition [Image 1 of 6]

    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Month of April Biking Competition award is presented to the first place team who completed 661.35 miles in the span of one month on MCBH, May 13, 2021. The competition was held as a way to promote cycling in order to reduce pollution in the environment, as well as foster a sense of friendly competition between the branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 21:24
    Photo ID: 6645817
    VIRIN: 210513-M-MO234-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition
    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition
    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition
    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition
    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition
    Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MCBH; Biking; U.S. Navy

    TAGS

    Prepare Today to Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT