Cycling Sailors: VR-51 wins MCBH Environmental competition

From left to right, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Scott Sulich, a maintenance officer with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51 (VR-51), Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonny Moran, an air crewman, Petty Officer 2nd Class Robin Santillan, an air crewman with VR-51, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ador Maranan, a C-40A crew chief with VR-51, receive the first place prize for the April Earth Month Bike Competition by completing 661.35 miles in the span of a month on May 13, 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The competition was held as a way to promote cycling in order to reduce pollution in the environment, as well as foster a sense of friendly competition between the branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
