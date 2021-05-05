Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Domain Operations Capability [Image 4 of 4]

    All-Domain Operations Capability

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces staff discuss air operations in the All-Domain Operations Capability (ADOC) structure at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during Northern Edge 2021(NE21). Navy, Air Force and Army service members executed flight missions within the ADOC during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6645786
    VIRIN: 210505-N-HT995-025
    Resolution: 5042x2836
    Size: 12.72 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, All-Domain Operations Capability [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Navy
    Air Force
    Army
    NRNPASE-W
    NorthernEdge

