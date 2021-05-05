Members of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces staff discuss air operations in the All-Domain Operations Capability (ADOC) structure at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during Northern Edge 2021(NE21). Navy, Air Force and Army service members executed flight missions within the ADOC during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

