U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Dille, a Reservist with Navy Reserve Navy Office of Information Pacific Fleet and assigned to the Joint Information Bureau (JIB) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21), documents experimental balloon operations May 10, 2021, in Palmer, Alaska, about 30 miles outside JBER. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 20:23 Photo ID: 6645762 VIRIN: 210512-N-HT995-032 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 9.65 MB Location: PALMER, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experimentally Capable [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.