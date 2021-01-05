Mobility At Your Service

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos, assigned to the Joint Information Bureau (JIB) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, photographs U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 732d Air Mobility Squadron as they unload equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to McChord Air Force Base, Washington, during Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). The JIB, comprising mass communication specialists from the Air Force, Alaska Army National Guard, and Navy Reserve, documented operations across the NE21 exercise theater demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

