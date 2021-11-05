Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs Officer Leading the Way! [Image 3 of 4]

    Public Affairs Officer Leading the Way!

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g Priya Sridhar, a Reservist with Navy Reserve Navy Office of Information Pacific Fleet and assigned to the Joint Information Bureau (JIB) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21), records video of exercise operations May 12, 2021, alongside a civilian photographer as U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade out of Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington, conduct expeditionary deployment readiness operations with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Allen Army Airfield. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs Officer Leading the Way! [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

