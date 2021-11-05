Office of Special Investigations agents show Bailey Elementary School students how they obtain fingerprints during Police Week 2021 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 11. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6645755
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-HC101-1003
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers [Image 5 of 5], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
LEAVE A COMMENT