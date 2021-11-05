Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers [Image 4 of 5]

    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Students at Bailey Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base, California, received a special visit from the 412th Security Forces Squadron and their special guest during Police Week 2021, May 11. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6645754
    VIRIN: 210511-F-HC101-1001
    Resolution: 5193x3709
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers [Image 5 of 5], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Police Week
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT