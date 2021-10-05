Senior Airman Douglas Ryan and Staff Sgt. Jake Harris, both of the 412th Security Forces Squadron race to the finish line during the Annual Police Week Run/Ruck/Walk Event at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 10. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6645752
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-HC101-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers [Image 5 of 5], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
LEAVE A COMMENT