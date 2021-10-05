The 412th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week May 10-14 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The 412th SFS honored fallen Defenders police officers, including the three they lost in 2020: Staff Sgt. Kylle White, Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, Airman 1st Class Cory Jones Jr. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6645751
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-HC101-1001
|Resolution:
|3788x2131
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers [Image 5 of 5], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
