210428-N-EH998-1080 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Stephens Vincent Fagan, left, from Nashville, Tennessee, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Graham, from Sharul, California shoots an M4 rifle assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6645734
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-EH998-1080
|Resolution:
|4414x3130
|Size:
|802.81 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT