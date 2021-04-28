GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot

210428-N-EH998-1066 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Graham, from Sharul, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), checks a participant’s score with binoculars. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

