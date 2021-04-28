210428-N-EH998-1066 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Graham, from Sharul, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), checks a participant’s score with binoculars. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6645733
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-EH998-1066
|Resolution:
|3253x3228
|Size:
|784.27 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT