    GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 6]

    GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Cryton Vandiesal 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210428-N-EH998-1066 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Graham, from Sharul, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), checks a participant’s score with binoculars. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB

